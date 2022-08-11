TUSD hires principal mentors for new program

The Tucson Unified School District hired 40 new administrators for schools across Tucson — 24 principals and 16 assistant principals. With so many new hires, the district decided to establish a mentoring program.

Assistant Superintendent Frank Armenta said this program hired five former TUSD administrators to mentor new hires from different campuses. The mentors must have particular qualifications including five years of experience as a TUSD principal, experience as a mentor and an Arizona principal certification.

"There was something similar to that where there is on-site coaches and mentors," he said. "Our district has always supported our principals."

Each mentor is assigned to four or five different campuses where they will meet with the new principals. Cathy Comstock is a seasoned administrator from TUSD with experience as a principal in elementary, middle and high school.

"I love being a principal," she said. "At the high school level, there was a tremendous amount of hours and work. But my background at the middle, elementary and high school levels can help because I have experiences in those areas.”

So now she's ready to give back and help the new principal navigate everything from class sizes to helping put on evening events at the schools.

"We’re there not in a evaluative sense," she said. "We’re there to be there support and to make sure that any kinds of barriers or roadblocks we can eliminate.”

The program will continue throughout the year with different phases of focus every couple of months. Comstock said if needed due to mass hiring like this year, the district will look at bringing it back.

