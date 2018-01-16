TUSD Governing Board to discuss repair or replacement of Tucson High Football Field

Pat Parris
5:50 AM, Jan 16, 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The TUSD Governing Board will discuss recommendations for repair or replacement of Tucson High's football field at their meeting Tuesday night. 

The artificial turf at Gridley Stadium was heavily damaged by flooding during a monsoon storm last July. 

The turf is over 10-years old. 

The Tucson Badgers were forced to play their home games this past fall at kino stadium because of the flooding. 

