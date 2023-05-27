TUSD feeding students in summer break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Schools can be a big part of a family’s life even when school is out of session. TUSD is continuing its food programs even through the summer break.

A lot of families depend on the district for food through the school year, but when the school year ends…what happens then? 12:25 runs:08

TUSD and many school districts view food as fuel for young brains so they want to keep nutrition strong whether school’s in session or not.

Through most of next month TUSD will offer breakfast and lunch to students 18 and younger. Besides schools, distribution will be places like libraries and parks and rec programs.

There’s no low income requirement.

Monica Tovar works for TUSD. She has home daycare that could let her keep her kids home all day in the summer but the program keeps her son Nathaniel active and learning through the summer break.

“I like that part. Not I'm not sure he necessarily does but he does like to go and he learns a lot of different things. One year they made a car and it ran and he was so proud. Like, you know, he brought it home and he played with it for the next month.

Food Service director Lindsey Aguilar says meals include breakfast and lunch.

“Most of our sites have a 30 minute window for our meal services. So that's typically like 730 or eight in the morning and then lunch would be for example 12 to 1230 at most locations. We do publicize a list for families so that they can go on our website and we'll have it on our social media as well that they can look up a location near them.”

She says the budget behind the meals comes from the Federal government, through the USDA School Lunch program. The Summer meals last through about June 28th, when TUSD starts getting its food service ready for the new school year.