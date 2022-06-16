TUSD discussion on upgrading security protocols

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — On Wednesday, Tucson Unified School District superintendent Gabriel Trujillo and security staff spent about 30 minutes talking to the media about security issues on campus and shared new details on solutions.

“We’re meeting summer with our principals and district leadership team to revisit some of the protocol that we have for the supervision and the guidance that we give to parents and visitors to campus so we’re not so free roaming,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo also says the district currently has a record number of students enrolled in summer school with over 11,000 kids. Making up missing credits and concerns about learning loss are the primary cause for the higher enrollment numbers. Officials are also working with school leaders to improve campus security procedures and access.

"We will be providing some very structured guidance throughout the month of June to our principals about the need to engage in highly effective security minded behaviors. Like securing entrance points and access points by closing and locking doors. Making sure that gates are shut. Our schools should not be easy to get into we have some work to do,” Trujillo said.

Campus security monitors who recently said they make less than students working at fast food restaurants at a board meeting are expected to receive raises.

“Our board has taken action to raise the hourly rate of pay for campus monitors. Those campus monitors were making $13.50, and our board took the action of increasing that wage, so now we can pay them more competitively,” Trujillo said.

Security team leaders revealed that the district currently has 21 security staff members who are allowed to carry guns on campus and 6 more will be added to that list as well.