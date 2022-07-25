Watch Now
TUSD brings back Tucson Virtual Academy for another year

The Tucson Unified School District is bringing back the Tucson Virtual Academy for a second year with more classes.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9)  — For the last year, Aidan Mickle didn't pack a backpack or hop on the bus. Instead, he opened his computer to the Tucson Unified School District's Virtual Academy.

"I don’t have to be in a rush or a hurry to pack up for school,” he said. "For some reason the computer calms me. I don’t know why but it just really calms me and in school I really don’t have that.”

The team at the virtual academy is always on standby in a Zoom room, ready to answer any questions. The students are taught by teachers from across the country and state online. Michelle Sigafus, the senior program coordinator for TUVA, said it's like a regular classroom but can meet the needs of certain students because many learn differently than others.

"They aren’t on their own," she said. "There's a teacher that’s there that says okay we are on page 2 open up your book.”

The students have a full day of classes, complete with elective courses like music.

"We provide direct instruction to our students so it’s like being in a brick and mortar school," You have a teacher in front of you and the teacher provides direct instruction. You’ll have other students in the classroom that you’ll interact with.”

Families can sign up for TUVA by picking a home school and register on the website.

----

