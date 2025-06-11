TUSD braces for budget cuts and declining enrollment

School leaders in Tucson are raising concerns over a federal bill under consideration that could significantly impact education funding and student services.

The “Big, Beautiful Bill,” aimed at reducing federal spending, has sparked fears that it could cut funding for the National School Lunch Program, a key source of support for the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD). Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says if the bill passes, it could jeopardize free meal programs for thousands of students.

“If the proposed cuts coming out of the White House are actually enacted, you could see the National School Lunch Program and the funds that support it threatened, diminished, or even eliminated,” Trujillo says.

TUSD participates in the Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free meals to all students at qualifying schools. While summer meals are currently unaffected, Dr. Trujillo says he is unsure how the bill could affect the budget this fall.

TUSD is also preparing for a 1.5% drop in student enrollment this upcoming school year, largely due to changing demographics and increased competition from charter and private schools.

“We have enough teachers not because of an ideal circumstance,” Dr. Trujillo says, “but because, unfortunately, with our declining enrollment, we had to downsize teaching positions on a lot of our campuses.”

Some staff vacancies remain, particularly in math and special education. The district plans to continue monitoring enrollment and staffing trends closely.