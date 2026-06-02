TUSD bond dollars fund about 100 school projects this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is moving forward with a new round of improvements across its campuses, using the $480 million bond program voters approved in 2023.

Pueblo Gardens K-8 School is among the first to see changes this year, with HVAC upgrades currently underway. Many of the district's existing HVAC package units are 20 years old, making replacements a top priority.

"It is so important for us to be able to have safe schools and comfortable schools so the students can learn and be their best in the classroom," Dr. Charlotte Carter said.

Dr. Carter, TUSD's bond program manager, said 16 HVAC systems will be installed this summer at multiple schools, including Robins K-8, White Elementary and Sam Hughes Elementary.

Kitchen cooling upgrades are also part of the summer work. Several schools that previously relied on swamp coolers will receive new HVAC systems in their kitchens.

"They had the evaporative cooling, but now Hollinger, Lawrence, Mission View, Safford, VC, they're getting HVAC kitchens this summer," Dr. Carter said.

"The HVAC is going to be the full units like much of us have, the commercial units, that's gonna have the better cooling. It's going to have the more efficiency. It's going to be night and day. It's going to be so much more cooler for those in the kitchens that are serving our kids."

Davis Elementary and Rincon High School are in the design phase for replacing portable classrooms with permanent structures. Artificial turf installations on the football fields at Cholla and Sahuaro high schools are also currently underway. In addition, Sahuaro High School is getting an audio system for their stadium.

Dr. Carter says Santa Rita High School is getting weatherization as well as a domestic water line and sewer replacement.

"So each of the domestic water line schools are also getting a project they really feel that's important. So we're going to be all over this whole city doing projects this summer," Dr. Carter said.

With roughly 100 projects planned across the district, Dr. Carter said the work reflects the community's investment.

"This is bond money where your bond dollars at work, where progress is promised. We want to let the Tucson citizens know that by passing that bond in 2023, we're doing the work. We have already, already have spent $110 million of the $480 million," Dr. Carter said.

More information about current and upcoming projects is available on the TUSD Bond website.

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