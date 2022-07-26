TUSD Board to meet tonight, preparing for first day of school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the start of school just around the corner, the Tucson Unified School District Board will meet tonight to discuss several topics including bus lease agreements and programs to help start the school year off with success.

The board will discuss a new program called "The School Kickoff Initiative: Launching Learning Response Team" and its goal is to help students and staff have the support they need during the school day. There will be about 145 volunteers available to answer questions with at least one volunteer per campus.

And principals in the district will also receive support with a new mentoring program that the board will discuss tonight. The mentors must have at least five years of experience as an administrator in TUSD. They will coach new principals in campus management skills, customer service and professional development.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

