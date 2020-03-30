TUSD Board member Adelita Grijalva announces candidacy for Pima County Supervisor

TUCSON, Ariz. — TUSD Board member Adelita Grijalva is announcing her candidacy Monday to fill the vacancy left by Richard Elias's sudden death.

Elias, who was the chairman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, died in his sleep Sunday, his family said. He was 61 years old.

In a Facebook post, Grijalva says she was shocked and saddened by Elias's sudden death, and her candidacy comes with the support of some of Elias's family. She says the filing deadline for the November election is April 6. She needs to collect signatures in the county's fifth district before then.

District 5 covers mostly west Tucson, as well as parts of midtown and the south side.

Grijalva is the daughter of Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, who also served as a Pima County Supervisor and TUSD board member.