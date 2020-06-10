TUSD board considers whether to remove SROs from campuses

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Unified board is weighing whether school resource officers should be pulled from campuses.

That topic came up during tonight's remote board meeting.

Several people in the audience urged the board to end district contracts with police.The calls come as the nation confronts its relationship with law enforcement following protests over police brutality.

Board president Kristel Foster stated she had supported SROs out of fear over school shootings, but has changed her mind.

"So I would like us to re envision school safety starting with the most vulnerable students in the center of this work and create a safe and welcoming space without the presence of police," said Foster.

Two board members, Adelita Grijalva and Bruce Burke, said they haven't made a decision yet on whether to remove SRO's.

The board is expected to address law enforcement funding at the next board meeting.