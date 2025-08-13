TUSD board approves Pre-K curriculum meant to enhance early literacy

A new curriculum meant to enhance early literacy and language development for pre-K classrooms was approved by the Tucson Unified School District's governing board this week.

The Teaching Early Literacy & Language (TELL) curriculum will be used in 60 pre-K classrooms across TUSD.

According to a news release from TUSD, the curriculum was developed "to address the need for high-quality preschool programs, incorporating the latest research findings on effective early childhood education."

The curriculum "is meticulously designed to boost both the quality and quantity of code-related and oral language instruction," the news release said.

"We are incredibly proud to bring the TELL curriculum to our Pre-K students," Reem Kievit, senior director, Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said in the news release. "This investment underscores our commitment to providing every child in Tucson Unified with the strongest possible foundation for academic success”.