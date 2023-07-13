TUSD Annual Stuff the Bus event to help students and families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” event this weekend and organizers could use some help. The event will be held Saturday, July 15 from 8 AM to 1 PM.
They're looking for donations to help make sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year.
Donations can include the following items:
-Mechanical Pencils
-Computer Tablets
-Durable Backpacks
-Bikes & Helmets
-Socks & Undergarments
-Shoes
-Toiletries & Hygiene Products
-Art Supplies
-Board Games
-Water Bottles
-Sports Balls
-Gift Cards
Donations can be dropped one of the two participating Walmart locations:
- El Con- 3435 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Speedway & Kolb- 7150 E. Speedway Blvd.
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.