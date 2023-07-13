TUSD Annual Stuff the Bus event to help students and families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” event this weekend and organizers could use some help. The event will be held Saturday, July 15 from 8 AM to 1 PM.

They're looking for donations to help make sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year.

Donations can include the following items:

-Mechanical Pencils

-Computer Tablets

-Durable Backpacks

-Bikes & Helmets

-Socks & Undergarments

-Shoes

-Toiletries & Hygiene Products

-Art Supplies

-Board Games

-Water Bottles

-Sports Balls

-Gift Cards

Donations can be dropped one of the two participating Walmart locations:



El Con- 3435 E. Broadway Blvd.

Speedway & Kolb- 7150 E. Speedway Blvd.