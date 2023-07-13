Watch Now
TUSD Annual Stuff the Bus event to help students and families

Tucson Unified School District is hosting a Stuff the Bus event.
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 21:51:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” event this weekend and organizers could use some help. The event will be held Saturday, July 15 from 8 AM to 1 PM.

They're looking for donations to help make sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year.  

Donations can include the following items:

-Mechanical Pencils
-Computer Tablets
-Durable Backpacks
-Bikes & Helmets
-Socks & Undergarments
-Shoes
-Toiletries & Hygiene Products
-Art Supplies
-Board Games
-Water Bottles
-Sports Balls
-Gift Cards

Donations can be dropped one of the two participating Walmart locations:

  • El Con- 3435 E. Broadway Blvd.
  • Speedway & Kolb- 7150 E. Speedway Blvd.

