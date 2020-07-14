TUSD among districts asking Gov. Ducey to postpone in-person school start date

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District is among the Arizona school districts asking Governor Doug Ducey to postpone the start of in-person instruction.

Board members and medical professionals delivered the letter to the Governor's office Monday afternoon.

TUSD board president, Kristel Foster, said she helped draft that letter with representatives from other districts.

She said school leaders want to wait until the state is showing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, as recommended by the CDC guidelines.

"That we are even considering going back to school even in a month's time. It's just doesn't it seem...It's irresponsible and it's scary it also what prompts me are hearing from teachers who don't know if they're going to come back," Foster said.

The letter was signed by nearly 90 board members from districts across the state including TUSD, Sunnyside, Amphi, Tanque Verde and Marana.

It lists a number of demands that includes, adjusting the calendar year and eliminating AZMerit testing this school year.

Foster said districts are having a difficult time adjusting to an arbitrary in-person start date.

"We're just kicking schools down the road rather than making a decision that respects our field that says you plan accordingly to an academic calendar," Foster said. "We know what's happening with the covid data. Let's keep everybody safe for the first quarter. That's how we came up with the October 1 date."

KGUN 9 reached out to the Governor's office. They tell us they're working with the education community and the state superintendent on how and when it's best to safely reopen schools.

Arizona schools are set to re-open for in-person instruction on August 17th.