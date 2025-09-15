Tumamoc Hill to host free family-friendly programs on nature and wildlife

TUCSON, AZ — The Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill is inviting families to take part in two free, kid-friendly events this September, each designed to spark curiosity about nature and the environment.

Events are held at the Tumamoc Historic Boathouse, located at the base of Tumamoc Hill.

On Saturday, September 20, from 9 am to 10:30 am, children ages 3–7 and their families can enjoy a morning of music and learning. Michael Spaeth with Arizona Project WET will lead a kid-friendly talk about water, followed by an interactive performance from Mr. Nature, featuring songs about the environment.

The following weekend, on Saturday, September 27 from 8–11 a.m., the Desert Laboratory will host its first-ever Wildlife Extravaganza, where families can connect with a variety of local wildlife organizations, ask questions and explore hands-on activities. The event will also feature kids’ games and giveaways.

Both programs are free and open to the public.

