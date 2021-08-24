Tuesday last day for city employees to get vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday is the last day for city of Tucson employees to get vaccinated.

Those who don't have at least one shot or proof of vaccination by the end of the day tomorrow, could face a 5-day suspension no pay.

City council passed the requirement earlier this month, requiring employees to show proof of at least one COVID-19 shot by August 24.

That mandate would not go into effect if 750 unvaccinated employees got their first shot by August 20.

There is no word on if that goal was reached.

