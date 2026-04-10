Tucson's Whiskey Del Bac acquired by Florida-based company

Whiskey Del Bac, a whiskey brand that launched in Tucson in 2013, has been acquired by the Florida-based company No Sleep Beverage.

According to a news release from No Sleep, Del Bac is one of three companies has acquired for its portfolio. The other two are Nine Branded Whiskey out of Austin, Texas, and Ume Plum Liqueur out of New York City.

Stephen Paul and his wife, Elaine Paul started Whiskey Del Bac on North Fourth Avenue in 2013, in a building that once housed their furniture-making business, Arroyo Design.

They made the move to their current home, a facility at 2106 Forbes Blvd, off of West Grant Road, in 2014.

Whiskey Del Bac's claim to fame is the use of a mesquite fire when drying the barley, giving it a distinct flavor.

