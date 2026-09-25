Tucson's 'Queen of the South' drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. — Amanda Miller, 35, also known as the self-described "Queen of the South," has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release for leading a large-scale drug operation in Arizona.

Miller was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine, $25,000 in community restitution, and a $400 special assessment.

Officials say Miller directed the enterprise for more than three years while a fugitive in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, leading to three separate federal criminal indictments.

She supervised couriers, orchestrated bulk drug deliveries, and managed cross-border money laundering operations.

Prosecutors say she also promoted drug sales for the Sinaloa Cartel, a marketing tactic the DEA has identified as targeting children and young adults.

During the multi-year investigation, law enforcement seized about $133,44, eight vehicles, luxury clothing, accessories, jewelry, and 14 firearms.

In total, $58,000 in community restitution was ordered, with 65% of those funds directed to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission's Crime Victim Services program.