Tucson’s pothole crisis is costing drivers — here's how to stop getting sidelined

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — With potholes, rough pavement and scattered debris making flat tires a frequent headache for local drivers, prevention is the best defense. Here’s what Tucson motorists can do now to reduce the chances of being sidelined.

Start with regular tire care. Check tire pressure at least once a month (and before long trips); underinflated or overinflated tires wear unevenly and are more prone to punctures. Inspect tread depth and look for cuts, bulges or embedded objects. Replace tires that are worn, cracked or older than manufacturers recommend.

Try a different route. We all have that road we take where there's a bunch of pot holes. We try to be creative and maneuver around them, but hitting one seems unavoidable. Try a different route. If there's another way you can take, give that a shot instead (your tires will thank you).

Drive to protect your tires. Slow down and give extra room when driving over rough or patched pavement, and avoid potholes and debris whenever possible. If a pothole can’t be avoided, try to hit it straight-on at a reduced speed rather than at an angle, and avoid heavy braking or sharp swerves that can damage sidewalls.

Use the right tires for the job. Consider tires with reinforced sidewalls or puncture-resistant technology if you regularly drive on rough streets. All-season or touring tires with good tread depth offer better protection than worn low-profile performance tires. For some drivers, run-flat tires or a tire sealant kit can provide temporary protection that gets you to a repair shop.

Keep up with maintenance. Regular wheel alignment and tire rotations extend tire life and reduce the chance of a blowout. Have a trusted mechanic inspect your wheels and suspension after repeated hard hits — damaged rims or misalignment can worsen flat risk.

Plan for the inevitable. Carry a properly inflated spare, a jack and a basic tire repair kit in your vehicle, and know which local shops and roadside services to call.

Report large or dangerous potholes to the City of Tucson or Pima County so they can be fixed and other drivers spared the same trouble. You can click here to report large or dangerous potholes in the City of Tucson. In Tucson or unincorporated Pima County, you can also use the Tucson 311 app or website or the Pima County SeeClickFix app. Alternatively, call Tucson's 311 number for city reports, while Pima County non-emergencies can be reported through the SeeClickFix app for county-maintained roads.

If for some reason you run over a nail, remember a lot of places in town will patch a tire at little to no charge. But small steps — routine checks, cautious driving and the right tires — can cut down on flats and save time and money for Tucson drivers navigating rough roads.