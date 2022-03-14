Tucson's newest Raising Cane's to open near airport in June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chicken finger fans have a new Raising Cane's location to look forward to.

The restaurant will open in June at 2150 E. Ajo Way. Managment is looking to hire more than 100 crew members to staff the location.

To apply for a job, visit this site.

It will be the fourth Raising Cane's in Tucson and the 28th in the state.

“As a fast-growing market for Cane’s, we are so excited to announce that we will be opening our latest Tucson location this summer,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Manny Lopez, in a statement. “This new Restaurant in South Tucson is the perfect location for locals and visitors alike being around the corner from the airport, the Kino Sports Complex, and so much more. We can’t wait to further plant our Tucson roots as we hire hundreds of Crewmembers in the coming weeks and prepare to serve even more Tucson ‘Caniacs’ our craveable chicken finger meals!”

