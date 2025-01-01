Tucson’s New Year’s events provide boost to local economy

Tucson’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are giving the city’s economy a much-needed boost, as events like the Arizona Bowl and the annual Taco Drop draw visitors from across the region.

Felipe Garcia, CEO of Visit Tucson, said more than 30 businesses and restaurants hosted events this year, bringing in valuable outside dollars.

“This is usually a slow time of the year. Events like the Arizona Bowl and New Year’s celebrations bring much-needed money to local restaurants and businesses,” Garcia said.

The influx of visitors also helps the city track tourism trends.

“We’re seeing steady growth every year during this time,” Garcia said. “By mid-January, we’ll have a report from a research company tracking room occupancy rates, but we’re seeing more and more people each year, which is good news for us.”

In addition to supporting local businesses, these celebrations mark the start of a busy season for Tucson. Visit Tucson is already preparing for the next major economic boost, the Gem and Mineral Show, which will kick off at the end of January.

