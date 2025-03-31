Tucson’s job market growing slowly, but population on the rise

While Arizona’s job market continues to expand, Tucson’s employment growth is trailing behind the state and national averages, according to new data.

In January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Arizona added approximately 53,000 new jobs, marking a 1.4% increase. The Tucson metro area added 3,000 jobs in November 2024, representing a 0.7% rise. That accounted for roughly 5% of the state’s overall job growth.

Despite the slower employment gains, Tucson’s population continues to climb. From 2020 to 2023, the city’s population grew by 0.8%, reaching around 547,000 residents. According to Plan Tucson, projections indicate the population could surpass 583,000 by 2035, an increase of roughly 24,500 people from 2020.

Experts at the University of Arizona note that while Tucson’s job growth is lagging, the city’s steady population increase could drive future labor market expansion.