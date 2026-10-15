Tucson's Jacobs Park reopens Friday following multi-year renovation

Tucson's Jacobs Park is set to officially reopen Friday morning following a multi-year renovation of the 48-acre park.

Park visitors can expect a new skate park, new sports courts, and an expanded dog park.

Families will also find a new playground, shaded picnic areas, new restrooms, and improvements to the pool and splash pad.

More than 300 new trees were also planted as part of the renovation.

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