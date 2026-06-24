Tucson's iconic I-10 mosaic gets makeover after 30 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers heading north on Interstate 10 are getting a fresh look at one of Tucson's most recognizable public art landmarks after a years-long restoration brought the city's iconic Miracle Mile overpass mosaic back to life.

Local artist Paloma Jacqueline led the painstaking restoration of the 30-foot mosaic mural, recreating approximately 2,000 ceramic tiles to match the original artwork designed by Gary Mackender in 1995.

The mural, located on the Interstate 10 and Miracle Mile overpass, had suffered decades of damage from intense sun and weather, causing many of its colorful ceramic tiles to fade over time.

The restoration was completed through the City of Tucson's Public Art Program in partnership with the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.

For Jacqueline, the project was both an artistic challenge and a chance to give back to the community.

"It was almost like giving back to my city, like creating a way to beautify that space again, but also to bring that mural back to life," Jacqueline said. "Give it as much of the original vibe, feeling, essence that it had with our own take on it, 30 years later."

The work involved carefully fabricating and glazing more than 2,000 replacement tiles while preserving the spirit of the original design. Jacqueline also worked alongside a team of local artists who learned ceramic glazing techniques and helped complete the ambitious restoration.

"It was great to have people say, 'This is so cool.' They are a part of this now," Jacqueline said. "It's their little piece of this time capsule."

Project leaders recently celebrated the completion of the tile fabrication by hosting a studio visit (pictured above) where all of the newly created tiles were displayed before installation. City officials said the event recognized the technical skill, craftsmanship and dedication that went into restoring one of Tucson's signature public artworks.

Jacqueline said the newly crafted ceramic tiles are expected to last another 20 to 30 years — or even longer — ensuring thousands of motorists will continue enjoying the mural for decades to come.

"When they drive by it, it's going to make all these people who worked on it feel like they're a part of something bigger than themselves," she said. "I really appreciate working on the project, being a part of the restoration, meeting everybody I've met along the way, and learning so much throughout the process."

The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility said the restoration reflects its commitment to preserving the stories, colors and artistic character that define Tucson's roadways while investing in the next generation of local artists.

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, which partnered on the project, serves as the region's designated local arts agency. The nonprofit supports artists, arts organizations and public art projects throughout Southern Arizona through grants, professional development and public art management, with funding from local, state and national partners.