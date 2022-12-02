Tucson's first ever Disability Pride Day set for Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday, Dec. 3 is “International Persons with Disabilities Day" and a local Council Member is bringing a first of its kind Disability Pride Day to the Old Pueblo.

Changing the stigma of disabilities and turning them to abilities was an idea that sparked Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham ever since he met his Outreach Partner, Chris Desborough, who is visually impaired.

“For a long time I have always felt that the disabled community in general tends to get marginalized, often ridiculed and laughed at," said Desborough.

Advocating and raising awareness for the disabled community here in Southern Arizona is something that Council Member Cunningham is working to improve.

He hopes that this event brings in people of all walks of life.

“We’re going to have folks who are part of the disabled community at this event— But, I am asking people who may not be able to come out and try to understand what it’s all about," said Cunningham.

Tucson’s first ever Disability Pride Day is a chance for those like Desborough to showcase their abilities and connect with a common community seeking change.

"There’s so much skills and there’s so many talented people within the disabled community and those talents never get seen," said Desborough.

Both Council Member Cunningham and Desborough are working together to improve accessibility on public transportation for those with disabilities, something that they say is long over due for Tucson.

Festivities are set to start Saturday Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and run till 4 p.m. at Udall Park. There will be performances from disabled artists, disability information discussions, food trucks, vendors, plus adaptive sports sessions.

For. more information on Tucson's Disability Pride Day, visit their website.