Tucson's Emerge Center kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, announcing "Footsteps for Healing Walk"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several partnering organizations joined Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse for a public conference Tuesday morning to start the conversation surrounding the impacts domestic violence has had on the Tucson community in recent months.

Among the participants: Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Abuse, Goodwill of Southern Arizona, Invisible Tohono, and the City of Tucson's Community Safety, Health, and Wellness Program.

Each of these partners will be joining Emerge for its first ever "Footsteps for Healing Walk" on October 19. Ed Sakwa, Emerge CEO, said this was part of offering a voice for the families of victims in light of recent events. He shared his hope that these conversations will stretch beyond Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"It's a time to stop and reflect; to think about the devastating toll domestic violence has on so many families in our community; to think about all of the lives lost and the lives forever impacted by domestic violence. And it's a reminder that we're still here having this press conference," said Sakwa.

At the same time, Emerge hopes to highlight the work community organizations have been putting into support and healing for survivors. That's part of why Tucson's community is coming together for the "Footsteps for Healing Walk."

The walk will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 19 at Silverlake Park, 2420 S. Kino Parkway. To register, visit emergecenter.org/events-and-news/footstepsforhealing/.