Tucson's biggest private employer facing federal investigation on government contracts

Pricing at issue
RAYTHEON
Raytheon Missiles &amp; Defense has won a contract to build long-range, nuclear-capable standoff weapons for the United States Air Force.
Raytheon Technologies flag
Posted at 5:40 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 20:11:39-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Raytheon Missile Systems has confirmed the U.S. Justice Department is investigating three contracts between 2011 and 2013.

Raytheon also confirmed it has received a criminal subpoena for documents reaching back to 2009 in connection with the probe over what the company refers to as “defective pricing.”

It has received a second criminal subpoena related to a contract from 2017.

There are also four civil lawsuits related to the issues.

The disclosures came in a routine filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing tells investors Raytheon feels it has strong defenses against the claims but it has set aside 290 Million dollars in case it has to pay damages.

Raytheon says it does not think the matter will affect the overall financial health of the company.

