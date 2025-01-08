Tucson's affordable housing plans for 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. — Heading into 2025, the City of Tucson owned 2,000 different homes of different kinds and is developing 1,200 new affordable housing units across the city, but a consulting firm hired by the city says that isn't enough.

They say to meet the city's needs, they need 13,000 units that cater to different needs.

“On one end, you have housing projects like emergency shelter," said Ann Chanecka, Director of Tucson Housing and Community Development. "Housing on the other end of the spectrum is also really important, and so is programs geared towards home ownership.”

Tucson's Mayor and Council say housing affordability is one of their high priority issues. They voted in 2021 to adopt the Housing Affordability Strategy for Tucson.

During Tuesday's study session, Tucson's Planning and Development Services and Housing and Community Development presented the plan's third annual update.

Even between federal funding and rent, Chanecka says Housing and Community Development isn't able to cover operating costs, so they're focusing on existing projects this year: Tucson House Downtown, Craycroft Tower Apartments in Midtown and over 550 Single Family homes spread across the city.

A proposed zoning code, called Community Corridors Tool, or CCT, would allow vacant parking lots or strip malls to transform into multi-family housing.

“The goal is to encourage more walkable communities and more sustainable, transit-oriented development patterns, ” said Koren Manning, Deputy Director of Tucson Planning and Development Services Department.

New rules on Accessory Dwelling Units would create even more housing, allowing two ADUs on one property. For restricted affordable housing, three ADUs would be allowed on one property if it was larger than an acre.

An incoming update to the zoning code will also add more opportunities for middle housing, which refers to buildings like townhouses and duplexes, following State House Bill 2721.

“I do feel like we’re making progress on the goals but there is still a ways to go," said Chanecka. “What's clear is that we can't slow down and that this is an all hands on deck issue."

