Tucsonans top the charts for biggest fans of Elton John

TUCSON, Ariz. - Looks like Tucson will not "go breaking" Elton John's heart after an Amazon Music survey found the Old Pueblo is home to the legend's biggest fans.

Amazon Music took a look at the iconic singer's influence across the country ahead of Friday's release of Elton John's two albums, Revamp and Restoration.

Tucson topped the charts as the U.S. city listening to Elton John on Amazon Music. The survey also found the lyrics "I think it's going to be a long long time" was the most requested on Amazon's Alexa, which are the words to the hit "Rocket Man."

"Rocket Man" was also the top streamed song by Elton John in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Washington D.C., Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Vermant and Washington.

Coinciding with the release of the two albums, Amazon Music is airing "The Soundboard with Elton John" so customers can have a day-long broadcast of exclusive stores behind Elton John's music. It will be available for a limited time beginning April 6th. For those with an Amazon Alexa, you can simply access the stream by asking "Alexa, play The Soundboard."