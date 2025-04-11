Tucsonans say Arizona’s minimum wage isn’t enough, even after raise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona’s minimum wage rose to $14.35 back in January, but many in Tucson say it’s still not enough to keep up with rising costs.

The state’s minimum wage is tied to inflation and adjusts annually, yet residents are struggling as prices for rent, food and gas continue to climb.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a single adult in Pima County now needs about $42,000 a year, or nearly $20 an hour, to cover basic living expenses.

“I definitely hope prices go down or wages go up, because we can’t afford things as easily,” said one Tucson resident. “It’s getting harder and harder to afford everything.”

Arizona voters approved the minimum wage law in 2016. While increases are expected to continue, many say more needs to be done to help workers make ends meet.

