Tucsonan killed in Korean War in 1950 to be laid to rest Nov. 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonan killed in Korean War to be buried in Tucson Nov. 11.

The service will start at 11 a.m. at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave.

Glenn Collins was 21 years old when he fought in Korea with the Heavy Mortar Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His body was not recovered.

On July 27, 2018, North Korea turned over his remains. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified him April 23, 2020.

Collins' name is listed on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A marker will be placed next to his name to confirm his death.

More than 7,500 Americans who fought in the Korean War are still unaccounted for.

