Tucsonan gets free HVAC installation worth $15K, courtesy of Lennox Feel The Love and Rite Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After experiencing the hottest monsoon season on record, Elizabeth Salper is now cooling off after Lennox Feel The Love installed a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system worth $15,000.

KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs recalls the average high during monsoon season was 103.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 5 degrees above average.

Non-profit Lennox Feel The Love accepted nominations from May till Thursday, Aug. 31 and finalized recipients in September.

"My neighbor, my friend Heather, nominated me for the program," Salper said. "She called me one day and she said, 'Would you mind if I nominate you for this program?'"

About 20 Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing volunteers also helped install the the system into Salper's home Tuesday afternoon, while offering to clean up around her property.

"What it is, is: Lennox donates the equipment and then Rite Way donates the install," Rite Way Sales Manager Richard Doorman explained. "Everybody here is volunteers. We probably have 20 Rite Way employees, another five to ten Lennox employees here doing the install for our customer."