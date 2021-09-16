Tucsonan featured on GCU Student Album

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congratulations to one Tucsonan whose song was one of ten chosen to be part of a student album at Grand Canyon University.

Joseph Vaught's "Swept Up in Your Wonder" was written, produced, performed and recorded at GCU as part of the Canyon Worship 2021 Album.

Since middle school, Joseph says he was interested in music and started taking guitar lessons. After moving to Tucson as a teenager, he attended Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. There, he not only participated in music programs and leading worship during chapels but also connected with teachers who also played musical instruments outside of class.

After graduation, Joseph says he went to GCU to study Worship Ministry.

For six years, GCU's Worship Arts program has opened submissions to students. From a pool of about 100 to 150, a panel then chooses which will be featured on the album.

While he says he does not have much time to write his own songs, the pandemic gave him the opportunity. "I like to write music for the church and just writing stuff that really glorifies God and kind of helps other people," Joseph says.

Right now, Joseph says he works at Grand Canyon University in the music studio. He also works part-time as a worship leader at his church.

Canyon Worship 2021 featuring "Swept Up in Your Wonder" is now available for streaming on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and Shazam.

