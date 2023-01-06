'Woman-Ochre' comes full circle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Its called Woman-Ochre because you can see there's a prevalence of yellows, oranges, and reds in it,” University of Arizona Museum of Art Director Olivia Miller describes the 1950s painting by artist Willem de Kooning.

The work calls the university museum home. But before reaching its current display, Woman-Ochre went on quite the journey.

“We essentially sent it to the Getty in two parts,” Miller said.

From being stolen in 1985, to finally undergoing restoration and returning to the University of Arizona 37 years later, it’s a painting that has attracted the attention of many.

KGUN 9 The De Kooning painting is currently on display at the University of Arizona, and will soon relocate to the place in the gallery from which it was stolen in 1985.

“We’ve had criminal justice students, journalism students, a lot of them are interested not just in the theft itself but in the way the story has been told,” said Miller.

As of now, it's on display in a special exhibition that tells the full story of the painting.

“It’ll be here until May 20th,” Miller said. From there, the painting will have a big homecoming.

“Its actually going to move back upstairs and its going to hang on the same wall it was stolen from,” Miller said. “That gallery is now being named the 'Manzanita Ridge Gallery' and that is in honor of the three men in Silver City, New Mexico who found the painting and returned it.”

KGUN 9 The de Kooning painting Woman-Ochre hangs on display at the University of Arizona Museum of Art once again—thanks, in part, to three men in Silver City, N.M., who found and returned the stolen work.

A full circle moment for Willem de Kooning's Woman-Ochre.

“Now it's back, so there's more to come.”

