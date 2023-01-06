Ward 5 Councilmember Fimbres discloses upcoming back and shoulder surgery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson Ward 5 Councilmember disclosed to constituents Thursday, Jan. 5 that he will have a surgery for back and shoulder pain over the course of the coming months.

In his message to the public, he says he will continue his work with Mayor and Council as he recovers:

Over the past several months, various friends, co-workers and constituents have asked me about my health after noticing me enduring some physical discomfort at certain times. The fact is that I have been dealing with severe back and shoulder pain for quite some time.



During this time, I have kept working at the office, and I have attended meetings, including Mayor and Council meetings, virtually, per my doctors’ recommendations.



I will undergo a surgical procedure next month for my back and tomorrow, for my shoulder, that I hope will bring some relief.



As I prepare for both procedures, I am asking for your thoughts and prayers. I thank the good citizens of the City of Tucson, Ward 5, city staff and the Mayor, and my colleagues on the Council for your support during these times.



I will continue to carry out my duties as I work with my doctors to address these issues.

Fimbres, a Tucson High and University of Arizona graduate, began his tenure as a Tucson Councilmember in 2008, and was recently re-elected to the position in 2021.

He serves Ward 5, which has a footprint that spans from Broadway Boulevard in midtown to south of Valencia Road.

