Virtual egg hunt hosted by Tucson Parks & Rec

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a virtual egg hunt featuring 500 eggs hidden across the city — and the more eggs you find, the more likely you are to win a big prize.

The event kicks off today, March 10 and goes until Monday, March 20.

To participate, go to one of Tucson's 41 parks. There, you might find a sign with a QR code. Scan the code on your phone to submit your information along with an optional photo.

All of the photo submissions will be shown on the Tucson Parks & Rec website.

Each egg counts as one entry into the prize Easter basket drawing. Winners of the grand prize will be notified via phone or email. There is no limit to the number of eggs you may find.

The virtual activity leads up to the in-person egg hunt taking place Saturday, March 25. The 24th Annual Egg-stravaganza will be at Mansfield Park. Details can be found at the Tucson Parks & Rec website.

