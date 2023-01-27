Tucson orgs remember Holocaust through 'Butterfly Project'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday, Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Holocaust survivors will join Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. for a local remembrance ceremony on the lawn at Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave.
It's part of the 'The Butterfly Project,' a local adaptation of a national campaign that uses education, art and testimony to "to cultivate empathy and social responsibility in classrooms, museums and community centers," and to remember 1.5 million children killed during the Holocaust, according to the national website.
Hand-painted butterflies will line the 'Butterfly Trail,' a series of stops at seven participating Tucson museums and other community hubs, and participants are encouraged Sunday to pick up a passport and visit each site.
Each site will offer a slightly different activity in remembrance of the Holocaust, including ceramic butterfly painting, seed planting and a pledge to promote a prejudice-free Tucson by taking an active role in standing up to hate.
Participating sites include:
- Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center
- 564 S. Stone Ave.
- Children's Museum Tucson
- 200 S. 6th Ave.
- University of Arizona | Hillel Foundation
- 1245 E. 2nd St.
- Tucson Botanical Gardens
- 2150 N. Alvernon Way
- Congregation Chaverim
- 5901 E. 2nd St.
- Tucson Medical Center
- 5301 E. Grant Rd.
- Tucson JCC
- 3800 E. River Rd.
For more information on the local trail, visit the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center website.
——-
