Tucson man sentenced for drug, gun charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years for drug and firearm offenses.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 60-year-old David Wayne Radde pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and felon possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from a 2020 incident in which Pima County Sheriff's deputies stopped Radde for traffic violations. They allegedly found 2.68 kilograms of meth in the passenger area of the vehicle, as well as a loaded Taurus 9mm firearm and $14,695 in cash.
