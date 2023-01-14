The Pit approved to stay open

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pit on 22nd Street and Pantano will be staying open and will not close as the owners were preparing to do yesterday. The owners received a phone call Wednesday they needed to close by Tuesday January 17th due to a zoning code violation.

Paul Cunningham, Ward 2 Tucson City Councilman, met with the deputy city manager and the owners earlier today to find a solution on how to keep The Pit open. They were able to meet an agreement on the work the city and owners can do.

“The city doesn’t have a code for businesses like this. So we’re going to have to update our code. Also, we want this site to be safe and as accommodatable as possible to all Tucson citizens, so they’re (the owners) are going to meet us on that side. We have what we need to do to move forward. For now, The Pit stays open,” said Paul Cunningham.

Owner Amber Donahue was happy to share the news.

“The smile says it all. I’m thankful to everybody that got involved to help us come to a solution. The community, the customers, all of the food trucks. The city was so receptive today to hearing how important this is to the east side of Tucson. And I think that speaks volumes.”

There are some changes the owners will have to make for the time being. The temporary trucks and trailers will have to leave for now. Seven permanent trucks can stay, along with Pies by Raphael and Plant Lane.

