Swimmer Ty Wells remembered by Arizona Athletics community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ty Wells, a former University of Arizona student athlete and member of the Arizona Swimming & Diving program from 2018 to 2022, passed away Friday, Jan. 27. He was 23 years old.

The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office identified a strep infection as the cause of his death.

"On behalf of the entire University of Arizona community, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wells family along with Ty's friends, teammates, classmates and colleagues," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke.

"Ty was a tremendous young man who proudly represented the University of Arizona in the pool, classroom and community. He was a light that shined bright in the lives of everyone he came across, and we will keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," said Heeke.

Wells came to the university from his hometown of Manteca, Calif. A member of the Class of 2022, he graduated in May with a bachelor's degree in Health Sciences & Physiology.

According to the university, Wells had plans to pursue a career in physical therapy or sports medicine. He specialized in the breaststroke during his swimming career, and earned three personal-best times in the pool at the 2021-22 Pac-12 Men's Championships.