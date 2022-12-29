Stolen car crash near 6th Street leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly crash on 6th Avenue.

It occurred on Dec. 28 around 8 a.m. on S. 6th Avenue, south of W. 44th Street.

As officers arrived, they had the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata taken to Banner-University Medical Center South Campus with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead and identified as 46-year-old Braulio Gil Estrada. Next of kin was notified.

According to TPD, the Hyundai was traveling northbound on 6th Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Estrada rear-ended a dark gray 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the middle lane.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was not impaired at the time of the crash.

According to TPD, the Hyundai that Estrada was driving was reported stolen.

There happened to be a passenger with Estrada who fled on foot before officers arrived.

Failure to reduce and control speed by Estrada is listed as the major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been issued.