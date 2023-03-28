Southern Arizona students honored in statewide art competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two students from Southern Arizona were honored at a statewide art competition.
Third-grader Fernanda Sandoval of Nogales's Mary L. Welty Elementary School and Kayla Edmondson, a second-grader from Leman Academy of Excellence in Oro Valley, were two of the winners of the AZ529 art contest, hosted by State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
Fernanda is considering becoming a painter, teacher and astronaut. Kayla would like to be a veterinarian one day.
