Southern Arizona students honored in statewide art competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two students from Southern Arizona were honored at a statewide art competition.

Third-grader Fernanda Sandoval of Nogales's Mary L. Welty Elementary School and Kayla Edmondson, a second-grader from Leman Academy of Excellence in Oro Valley, were two of the winners of the AZ529 art contest, hosted by State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Fernanda is considering becoming a painter, teacher and astronaut. Kayla would like to be a veterinarian one day.

