Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson

CORONA DE TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What started as a hobby is quickly turning into more than she could have imagined for one local woman who sells Hawaiian donuts out of her own kitchen.

"On my opening day, I had close to like 45 pre-orders that day," Selena Wolff said.

Wolff is the owner of Wiki-Licious, a donut shop based out of Alaska that specializes in Malasadas or Hawaiian donuts. She opened a franchise in her own kitchen in June 2022.

Being part-Samoan, Wolff wanted to bring a taste of Hawaii back to Tucson when she and her husband moved back from Alaska, where her husband was stationed with the Air Force in 2021.

"We just talked about it, and I was like, ‘I need to bring Hawaiian donuts to Tucson'," she said.

The bite-sized sweet treats come in more than 10 flavors, and with orders ramping up since opening, the mother of three said it hasn’t come without challenges.

"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.

Wolff credits her husband and children for being a major help over the past 8 months.

Because she is juggling so many things in her life, she only accepts orders on weekends. But she said she "would love to be donuts on wheels, malasadas on wheels," one day.