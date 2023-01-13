Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsTucson, AZ News

Actions

Police: Vulnerable 88-year-old woman missing

Police say Romelia Quintero was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Road.
TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Police say Romelia Quintero was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Road.
Police say Romelia Quintero was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Road.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 14:18:09-05

Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 88-year-old woman.

Police say Romelia Quintero was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Road.

Quintero is 5-3 and 136 pounds. She wore a grey sweat shirt and black leggings.

Those with information should call 911.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tucson, AZ News

TUCSON RESOURCES

City Government Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE