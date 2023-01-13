Police: Vulnerable 88-year-old woman missing

Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 88-year-old woman.

Police say Romelia Quintero was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Road.

Quintero is 5-3 and 136 pounds. She wore a grey sweat shirt and black leggings.

Those with information should call 911.

