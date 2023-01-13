Police: Vulnerable 88-year-old woman missing

Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 88-year-old woman.
Police say Romelia Quintero was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Road.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 13, 2023
We need your help locating 88-year-old Romelia Quintero. She was last seen yesterday at 10 p.m. in the 8200 blk of E Golf Links.
She is described as 5’03”/ 136lbs wearing a grey sweat shirt and black leggings. Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/91SnPDeCO9
Quintero is 5-3 and 136 pounds. She wore a grey sweat shirt and black leggings.
Those with information should call 911.
