Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsTucson, AZ News

Actions

Police: Man dies in Friday shooting near Bilby Road, Nogales Highway

Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene. Photo via Google Maps.
Google Maps
Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene. Photo via Google Maps.<br/>
Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene. Photo via Google Maps.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 13:41:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after a Friday shooting.

Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene.

The shooting followed an argument between people in two vehicles. The shooter left the area before police arrived.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tucson, AZ News

TUCSON RESOURCES

City Government Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE