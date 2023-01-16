Police: Man dies in Friday shooting near Bilby Road, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after a Friday shooting.
Tucson police say officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway. Three men were shot. One of them — 27-year-old Erick Gomez — died at the scene.
The shooting followed an argument between people in two vehicles. The shooter left the area before police arrived.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube