Police: 60-year-old woman stabbed husband to death after argument

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a woman accused of stabbing her 60-year-old husband to death.

Police say 60-year-old Mary Durazo stabbed and killed 60-year-old Ruben Durazo in the 4200 block of East 24th Street Thursday.

Police say she killed him after an argument.

Mary Durazo was booked into Pima County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

