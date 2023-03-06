Police: 56-year-old man dies after being hit near 26th Street, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who was hit in a March 4 wreck has died.

According to Tucson police, the crash happened near Craycroft and 26th Street at 11 p.m. that night.

A white 2006 Ford Focus hit 56-year-old pedestrian Clifford Wayne Haskins in the intersection. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Haskins was trying to cross Craycroft from east to west, and the car was heading northbound on Craycroft.

The driver cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

Police say they found that Hoskins had narcotic paraphernalia when he was hit, but it's not clear whether he was impaired.

No charges or citations were issued.

