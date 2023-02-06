Deputies identify two men who died in Gates Pass crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies identified two men who died in a Saturday crash at Gates Pass.

According to the department, 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen and 20-year-old Ryan Au died in the wreck.

Nguyen and Au were in a car. Four people were in a pickup truck also involved in the crash. All four were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PCSD says the car, which was speeding, crossed over the center line and hit the pickup truck.

----