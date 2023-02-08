'Paws for Health' pet therapy program returns to St. Mary's Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Carondelet Heath Network's pet therapy program "Paws for Health" is returning to the St. Mary's Hospital after an extended period of inactivity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This program brings therapy dogs to patients at the hospital. According to Carondelet, pet therapy is known for lifting spirits and improving patients' self-esteem and mood, while also lowering blood pressure.

"Well I have, over the years, seen those people that are animal lovers really respond to it," said Barb Levison, occupational therapy assistant. "The next time you see them they're just so much more relaxed."

Patients interact with the pups in a variety of ways, from feeding them treats, to engaging in play time. The increased physical activity for patients is good for them, too, providing a way to work on motor skills and improve their balance and coordination, says the health provider.

For patients who are in speech therapy, even voicing commands for the dogs can serve an an opportunity to work on verbal communication skills.

The program got its start in 1998, and Carondelet says over those 24 years, staff members also see a benefit.

"We are thrilled to have our pups back from their time away due to COVID," said Jenna Verelius, therapy services manager at St. Mary's. "Not only do these animals provide a sense of comfort to the entire unit, but [they] can also lead our patients to being more physically, cognitively and socially active than they would be otherwise."

The dogs and their handlers visit the hospital twice a month, but staff say they are hoping to increase the number of visits by getting more dogs involved in the future.