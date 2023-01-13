New program for autistic and neurodiverse children in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, 1 in 40 8-year-old children in the Arizona area have autism.

Members of the Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, Hughes Federal Credit Union, the Autism Society of Southern Arizona and librarians unveil a new sensory program geared to the needs of neurodiverse and autistic children.

“It can be really isolating just because not every place is accommodating or accepting. It just provides an outlet and a space that’s welcoming and understanding," said Kate Elliot, Autism Society of Southern Arizona

This is the first of its kind program within the Pima County Public Library system.

The library’s new sensory program is for infants and children up to five-years-old and has stations like a balance beam, sand and water table, play-doh and lots of other experiences to really exercise brain development.

Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library has received more than $117,000 from Hughes Federal Credit Union since 2018 to help get programs like this get up and running.

The sensory program is only once a month with limited capacity. The next session is Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. To sign up visit their website.