Heart disease survivor using her battle to spread awareness

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — February is American Heart Month and one local Tucsonan is using her battle with heart disease to bring awareness to other women.

Naomi James said "Having open heart surgery again is probably one of those most challenging things I think I’ve experienced," when describing was it was like having her second surgery in 2015.

James' battle with heart disease, however, began at birth. She was born with congenital heart disease and had her first open heart surgery at just three months old.

"My childhood, I had a lot of surgeries. I had a lot of procedures," James said.

James' cardiovascular health would improve over time until she became pregnant with her first child.

"But then I did what they call ‘the unthinkable’ at that time which I carried a baby," she said.

The soon-to-be-mother-of-two said just two years after the birth of her son, she would have her second open-heart surgery followed by nine months of recovery.

"I was in rehab or had to continuously go to rehab for like nine months," she said. "And even after rehab, there were things that I still couldn’t do."

James said exercise has always been an essential part of her life; walking and swimming are two of the safest exercises for anyone battling heart disease.

Heart disease kills nearly 400,000 women every year in the United States. James is now using her story to bring awareness to the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

"You can live a full life, you can have a healthy life and a great quality of life with heart disease," she said. "As long as you are taking charge of your health, you’re advocating for yourself and you’re working in partnership with really good providers."

